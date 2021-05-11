Tanger Outlets hosting job fair Wednesday in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Tanger Outlets in Foley is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Retailers and restaurants are hiring at the complex, needing to fill positions in retail management, sales, customer service, processors, serving and janitorial. Some of the businesses hiring include Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour, Bath & Body Works, Simply Southern, H&M, Vera Bradley, PS Taco and Rock n Roll Sushi. Tables will be setup outside of each business.

All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success and to bring copies of their resume.