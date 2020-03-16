Tanger Outlets announce modified hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tanger Outlets changed their hours effective immediately Monday afternoon due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
New Hours:
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday
In accordance with the latest guidance from Federal and State officials, the CDC, the WHO and other local and national health organizations, Tanger Outlets will begin modified business hours at its US centers, including in Foley, AL, effective immediately.The Tanger Outlets
This decision is mindful of the health and safety of Tanger’s associates, vendors, customers, the public and the communities in which Tanger operates.
As this unfolds, we will continue to monitor the situation and remain prepared to respond to any changes.
