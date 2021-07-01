Tampa man charged with rape in south Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Tampa man has been arrested after allegedly raping someone in Gulf Shores he met on the internet.

Gulf Shores Police say 25-year-old Daniel Windell Piggott is charged with 1st degree rape. The alleged incident took place on June 24th.

Police say the alleged victim accused Piggott of sexual assault early that morning. Piggott is currently out on a $10,000 bond and is ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. 

