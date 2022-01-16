Mayor of Tallassee arrested in Orange Beach, accused of domestic violence

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The mayor of a north Alabama town has been arrested by the Orange Beach Police Department. He’s accused of felony domestic violence.

According to a news release, officers were called on January, 15th around 10 p.m. to the 26000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. When the officers arrived they say they found John Randal Hammock, resident and mayor of Tallassee, Ala., and found probable cause to believe he had committed an act of felony domestic violence.

This is not Hammock’s first run-in with the law, as he was facing a misdemeanor harassment charge back in Aug. 2020 according to sister station WRBL.

Hammock is currently in his second term as mayor of Tallassee and is running for the place one seat for the Public Service Commission of the State of Alabama.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the crime.