Talks begin of possible ‘modified’ entertainment district in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Downtown Redevelopment Authority is looking at ways to potentially bring an entertainment district to Main Street. Hours would be limited, and the move would have an emphasis on making this work during special events, according to the board.

“The idea is to create this really neat charming environment in downtown Daphne that will only stimulate and add to this downtown experience,” Courtney Fox Osborne said.

The wheels started turning for her on this project over the summer, with the initial goal being to find a way to expand outdoor food and beverage services at local restaurants into the streets — places that have taken a hit during the pandemic.

The Downtown Redevelopment Authority will review another version of the proposal in January. If approved, it will head to the city council.

