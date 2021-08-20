Talk of the Coast: Masks in Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re about a week into the school year, and classroom chatter is all about COVID protocols.

The Baldwin County Board of Education held a meeting this week, inviting 30 people from both sides of the mask argument to address their concerns publicly.

“Kids in Alabama are more likely to die from the flu, car accidents, drownings, homicides, suicides and diarrhea. Wearing a surgical mask leads to reduced oxygen levels.”

“If those who support the mask mandate are wrong, we will have suffered a mild discomfort. If those who appose it are wrong, we imperil human life.”

“We are kids, it’s okay for us to get sick.”

“There is a global scientific consensus that masks are effective when it comes to transmitting COVID. Once that changes, feel free to do whatever. But until then, please keep my kids safe.”