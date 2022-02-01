CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A well-known businessman and entrepreneur in Baldwin County has died. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office confirms George “Buddy” Skipper was killed in an accident near the Chance community Sunday night. The CCSO and other emergency crews were dispatched to the rural community near the Monroe County line.

Skipper was the founder and managing partner of Tacky Jack’s, a popular restaurant with multiple locations in Baldwin County.

We’re told the accident happened at a hunting camp when a vehicle slid off the road. Skipper was a passenger in the vehicle. Officials tell WKRG News 5 the driver went for help and when he returned the vehicle was on fire. Unfortunately, Skipper was unable to escape the blaze.

Skipper was a resident of Clarke and Baldwin Counties.