BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday that two successive tests of swimming water quality were poor at Arnica Bay at Pirates Cove.

Swimming in the area could lead to an increased risk of illness, according to the department.

The advisory will be lifted after bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters of marine water.

The advisory was issued after the second test identified enterococci levels that exceeded the EPA’s standard.