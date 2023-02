FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department said they rescued one swimmer who was “unable to get out of the water” in the Gulf of Mexico behind Plantation Resort Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the department deployed the Dolphin Rescue Device to rescue the swimmer.

The swimmer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said the original call was for four distressed swimmer, but three were out of the water when officials arrived.