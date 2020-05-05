Crews suspend search until Tuesday morning following swimmer in distress call in Gulf Shores

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WRKG) — Gulf Shores Fire Rescue reported a swimmer in distress call Monday evening.

Crews searched the water near the Lighthouse Condos, but did not find anything by nightfall. Fire officials also tell us they did not receive any calls reporting a missing person.

The search was suspended around 8 p.m. Monday, when it was too dark to see anything in the water.

Crews plan on ramping the search back up Tuesday morning.

