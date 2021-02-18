Swim advisory lifted for May Day Park in Daphne

Unedited press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health

The Alabama Department of Public Health lifts the swimming advisory issued on 02/11/21 for the waters of Mobile Bay at May Day Park. Based on water samples collected from this location yesterday, swimming water quality is again good, with enterococci levels below the EPA threshold of 104 colonies per 100 milliliters.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management operate the bacteriological water quality monitoring and notification program under a grant from the EPA’s BEACH Act Program.

Samples are analyzed for enterococci bacteria. High counts indicate the possibility that other disease-causing germs could be present in the water. These indicator bacteria are inhabitants of the intestines of humans and other warm-blooded animals.

For more information, visit ADEM’s website at www.adem.state.al.us. Click on monitoring at the top and then click on Coastal Alabama Beach Monitoring. Additional information is available on the EPA website entitled “Beach Watch” at www.epa.gov/ost/beaches.