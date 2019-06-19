SWAT team training in Spanish Fort

Baldwin County
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team exercises were held this morning in Spanish Fort.

An old building along Bromley Road is being used for Wednesday’s exercises.

Generally someone’s life is in danger. Someone’s been shot at, or someone’s already been shot or hurt and this is the group we have to call to arrest the suspect,” said Andre Reid with BCSO.

These twice a month trainings are essential so that the team is ready when a call comes in.

Those suspects are dangerous. They’re armed. If we’re not proficient and we’re not practicing and we’re not ready, the result is someone else getting hurt,” said Reid.

The team has grown to over 20 members recently.

“What we do with SWAT begins almost immediately and then within an hour usually we can have the entire team there and ready to go,” he continued.

