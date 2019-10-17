SWAT standoff underway at home near Bay Minette

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A SWAT standoff is underway at a home on Hubbard Lane north of Bay Minette.

The SWAT team is staged at the James Community Center on Phillipsville Road.

Law enforcement is negotiating with a man inside the home. A woman is in the home with him. Negotiators are trying to get the man to release the woman.

People in surrounding homes are not believed to be in any danger.

We’re told the standoff has been underway for several hours.

