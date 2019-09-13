Three arrested in Foley SWAT operation

FOLEY, Ala. (WRKG) — Three people were arrested after law enforcement served a narcotics warrant in Baldwin County Friday morning.

The operation happened on W. Magnolia Avenue near Cedar Street in Foley.

The operation was the result of a two-year investigation. Law enforcement used a flash bang device to enter the home where the arrests were made.

Foley Police, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and South Baldwin SWAT took part in the operation.

A woman who lives at the home, Tina Peavy, was identified as one of the people taken into custody.