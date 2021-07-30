SWAT, K-9 arrest four in Prichard drug bust

MOBILE, ALa. (WKRG) – Four are in custody in Mobile on drug charges after Mobile Police Narcotics/Vice, SWAT and K-9 units executed a search warrant in Prichard, Ala.

On Wednesday, the Department executed a warrant at 234. N. Fairport Drive. According to a news release, “officers seized 820 grams of synthetic marijuana, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of suspected heroin.”

Four people were arrested:

Demetrius Kidd, 23

Kendarius Walsh, 25

Raheem Catlin, 25

Anthony White, 22

Charges include drug trafficking marijuana, drug trafficking cocaine and drug trafficking synthetic mariuana.

In the news release, the department said, “[t]he recent rise of violent crime, particularly crimes involving illegal drugs and firearms, is of great concern” and they will “continue our commitment to addressing the root causes of these crimes.”

Police recovered a number of firearms, including handguns and assault-style rifles, during the investigation