DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An unusual package left in the parking lot of a big box store on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County causes a brief scare. Daphne Police closed a portion of the Daphne Walmart parking lot for the report of a “suspicious package” just before 10 Saturday night.

Daphne Police also called Mobile Police to help. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the device turned out to be a homemade charger for solar panels. There was no threat to the public and the store was not closed due to the incident. The investigation was wrapped up in about an hour.