Suspicious man steals cell-phone from student, arrested

According to the Fairhope Police Department,
Robert Robertson, age 52, of Fairhope was arrested this morning after a disturbance on Volanta Avenue.
Shortly after 7 a.m., our department received numerous phone calls of a suspicious person in the roadway who was trying to stop drivers near Volanta Park. As Officers arrived on scene, they were notified that Robertson had just stolen a cell phone from a student who was waiting at a school bus stop. Robertson fled on foot but was located and placed under arrest. Charges are pending, based on the investigation.Fairhope PD
