Suspicious man steals cell-phone from student, arrested

According to the Fairhope Police Department,

Robert Robertson, age 52, of Fairhope was arrested this morning after a disturbance on Volanta Avenue.

Shortly after 7 a.m., our department received numerous phone calls of a suspicious person in the roadway who was trying to stop drivers near Volanta Park.  As Officers arrived on scene, they were notified that Robertson had just stolen a cell phone from a student who was waiting at a school bus stop.  Robertson fled on foot but was located and placed under arrest.  Charges are pending, based on the investigation.

