BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police need your help in locating two people for questioning. Chief Al Tolbert says these individuals are accused of stealing from Walmart. Tolbert tells News 5 that after the clerk loaded $800 worth of gift cards, one of the individuals distracted the clerk and the one pretending to make the purchase left the store without paying for the cards.

If you have any information that might help police, please give them a call.