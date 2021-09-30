UPDATE: Suspects in Gulf Shores golfer attack identified, investigation continuing

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Thursday they have identified and are talking to everyone involved in a Sunday attack on three golfers at Craft Farms Golf Club.

As many as six individuals, all dressed in camouflage, hid in the trees along a fairway, police said. As a group of golfers was teeing off, an air horn was used to disrupt the backswing.

The unidentified golfers allegedly confronted the group in the woodline. Words were exchanged and then “a straight-up assault” occurred, according to Lt. Jason Woodruff.

A vehicle was identified as the “getaway” car that lead to the identification of the individuals in the woods.

The names of all parties involved have not been made public. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed at this point.

