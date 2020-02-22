Suspects in custody following Robertsdale Police Chase

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brief manhunt and police chase happened in Robertsdale Friday night.
The sheriff’s office assisted city police.
Deputies say there was a car chase and a driver bailed out, but everyone is now in custody.
Viewers say the crash backed traffic up on U.S. 90.
News 5 will update this story when more information about the arrests is made available.
