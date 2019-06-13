Suspects go on joyride in stolen beach wheelchair in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for two young men who stole a beach wheelchair.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects riding in the wheelchair while the other walks beside him. The suspect in the wheelchair then spins around and around, causing what police call “extensive damage” during the joyride.

Police say the theft happened June 7 at the Island Towers condo on West Beach Boulevard.

The chair was being used by a woman on vacation with her family.

The joyride caused about $4,000 in damage to the wheelchair’s motors, controller and joystick. The suspects left the wheelchair in the rain nearly a mile away.

Wheelchairs like the one stolen can cost up to $10,000 dollars.

Anyone with information should call Gulf Shores Police at (251) 968-2431.