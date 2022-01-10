Suspects denied bond in Wedgeworth murder as family, friends mourn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you ever met Tammy Wedgeworth, you were almost instantly considered a friend. That’s the way it was for Felicia Darby who considered her more of a sister than friend of thirty years.

“Best mother in the world. Brilliant, smart, funny, witty. She had the best hugs, the best hugs in the entire world and I know we are all going to miss that deeply,” says Darby.

Wedgeworth was reported missing on Jan. 1. Over the weekend, her body was discovered off Eliza Jordan Road in West Mobile. Her truck was found on Shaw Street near the home of the man now charged with her murder and using her credit card, 33-year-old Kenneth Colburn. 35-year-old Amanda Miller is also charged with using Wedgeworth’s credit card.

“From what I understand they had her truck and used her bank card for six days while she laid dead in a ditch,” says Darby.

33-year-old Kenneth Colburn

35-year-old Amanda Miller

Both suspects made their first appearance in court earlier today where they were both denied bond.

“Not only does he have multiple felony convictions but he is currently on bond in circuit court at the time of these offenses,” says mobile County assistant district attorney Louis Walker.

The criminal justice system is nothing new to Colburn, who has been in and out of Mobile Metro Jail more than two dozen times since 2006. Now he is there again charged with the murder of a woman who Darby says would do anything for anyone.

“She never met a stranger, never passed judgment on anyone,” said Darby.

Wedgeworth grew up in Baldwin County. She owned her own business, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her three boys.