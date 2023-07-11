FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot and killed after he allegedly broke into a home in the Vernant Park community, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home on July 11 at 11:10 a.m. originally for a reported burglary. While en route, deputies were told the situation had escalated and the alleged burglar had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Noah Hastings of Foley dead with a gunshot wound. The shooter was in the front yard and it was determined he was the homeowner, according to the release.

Witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected, which led deputies to believe Hastings had “unlawfully entered the home.” The release said the home was occupied by three adults and five small children during the burglary.

The homeowner got a gun in an attempt to get Hastings to leave the home. The confrontation moved to the front yard where Hastings allegedly started destroying property. Hastings then “made statements to the effect that he was going to kill the homeowner,” according to the release.

The homeowner said he shot Hastings because he feared for his safety and his family’s safety. BCSO officials said they are not filing charges at this time. Investigators will pass along their evidence to a grand jury.