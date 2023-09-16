UPDATE 7:10 AM: Armstrong was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at 6:48 am Sunday morning. She was charged with capital murder according to the jail log. Armstrong is currently being held without bond.

UPDATE: According to a post from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday night Tahjaneka Armstrong is in custody. She was arrested for an unrelated warrant and considered a suspect in the Bon Secour shooting death.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday morning she has not been booked into the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette. It does not appear she has been formally charged with murder at this time.

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection to a homicide Friday, Sept. 15.

Investigators have named Tahjaneka Armstrong as a suspect wanted for questioning in a murder in Bon Secour on Friday.

BCSO went to a home in Bon Secour in reference to a shooting. When investigators arrived, they found a 30-year-old man deceased from multiple gun shot wounds.

According to BCSO, Armstrong was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black pants. She’s approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 145 lbs, and she is known to frequent the Gulf Shores area.

According to BCSO, Armstrong currently has an active warrant that’s unrelated to this current investigation.