BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 Tuesday morning a family in their home near the Pine Grove community in Bay Minette was woken up by a man they did not know trying to break into their home. The homeowner’s dad, Richard Sprinkle, happened to live right next door and saw everything.

“Well when I came down here he was all strung out on something, he was sitting there at the door just banging on it, he wasn’t paying me no attention, I said, ‘Hey man what are you doing,’ and he didn’t pay me no attention,” Sprinkle said.

Sprinkle explained how the man was trying to get in.

“Those yard clippers over there, and he was using those to pry through the door, and a shovel, he couldn’t get through so then he started knocking on the door,” Sprinkle said.

The homeowner called the police. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office happened to have a few officers nearby and was able to arrive on the scene within five minutes of the call.

The man was still there when officers arrived and took him into custody. He is identified as Paul Kinman from Sulphar Springs, Texas. He is charged with burglary in the second degree and BCSO Public Information Officer, Andre Reid, said he is unsure why Kinman is in Baldwin County.

“The best we could tell was he was just passing through. He made some statements about why he was there, they really did not make sense, we do believe that drugs may be involved, they were on board in this case, so we aren’t sure why he was there but we are lucky we resolved it,” Reid said.