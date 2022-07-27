SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Terrifying moments for a couple in Silverhill who walked up on a burglar as he was ransacking their property Monday afternoon. Police say he then stole the couple’s truck and led officers on a short pursuit through two neighborhoods.

The couple was too terrified to have us identify them on camera, but they spoke with us as long as we didn’t reveal their identities.

“I never thought that I would have to live with a gun by my side, or home security, or lock my doors every time I come in and out because I’m terrified now. I’m scared,” the homeowner said.

The couple got a good look at the suspect who Silverhill Police later identified as Christian Zachary Gibson.

“He had long dark, brown hair and it was like something out of a horror movie and I started screaming,” the homeowner continued.

They say he was armed with a large hook from the couple’s shed and was hiding out on the property when they pulled into the driveway.

“I just thank God that me and my husband are still alive today,” the homeowner said.

Before ever noticing Gibson, the couple knew something wasn’t right when they saw the doors to their sheds open, tools tossed around and electrical wires cut. They called 911 and that’s when they say Gibson ran for their truck and tried to get away.

“He revved the engine up so loud I thought the engine was going to come out from underneath. He was coming towards my husband and if my husband had not jumped out of the way he would’ve ran over my husband,” the homeowner explained.

Police said Gibson only made it a couple of miles north on County Road 49 before ditching the truck here in the Sonoma Ridge subdivision. Silverhill Police and K-9s caught up with the suspect a short time later on Sedlack Road. His mugshot may look different, but Gibson is no stranger to law enforcement. He was arrested in 2019 after escaping the Robertsdale jail, climbing the barbed wire fence and leading police on a chase through Silverhill. The couple this week hoping Gibson will stay behind bars.

“Something needs to be done. This person does not need to be out on the street,” the homeowner said.

Police say Gibson is responsible for burglarizing another home Monday on County Road 49.