DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Someone’s targeting Daphne businesses, on the hunt for CBD products. It’s tough to tell in the surveillance video, but a neighboring business captured a person walking towards the first set of doors at a business complex. Seconds later the glass is shattered and the suspect walks inside.

“He stole vapes and e-cigarettes and things like that so that’s what he was interested in,” said Stefanie Burgett, speaking about similar products stolen from a nearby business. She owns High Tide CBD and Coastal Flooring. Both stores are located near Highway 181 and County Road 64 in the Belforest community.

“All of my Mardi Gras dresses are also in the store. That’s actually what I was worried about the most because there are $1,000 dresses in there, but that’s not what he was interested in. My husband had some very expensive flooring in there as well, but he was more interested in the CBD,” she continued.

The Shell gas station at the busy intersection there was also burglarized. The suspect smashed the glass door to get inside.

Investigators tell us they’ve spoken with a teenager who had items in his possession that were likely stolen from other businesses, but not believed to be stolen from the gas station. At this point the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is keeping the investigation open.

Business owners like Stefani Burgett have already repaired the damage to their stores and they’re hoping it’s the end to this crime spree.

“The door is expensive to replace. They throw a rock and it’s innocent to them, but somebody has to put up the cost for that,” she added.