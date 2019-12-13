Suspect shot by officer goes home, not jail, after release from hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say James Walker Stewart, the man shot by a Foley Police officer earlier this month after allegedly trying to grab the officer’s gun, has been released from the hospital.

As we originally reported, officials planned to charge him with two felony and two misdemeanor charges in this case, but he did not go to jail after going to the hospital, he went home.

We asked multiple agencies how this happened, and were told they couldn’t comment in detail because of the early status of the investigation. But they say this all has to do with how serious Stewart’s injuries are.

We’re told this decision has to be made in conjunction with all agencies involved – the district attorney’s office, Foley Police, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Corrections.

Meanwhile, Stewart’s sister gave News 5 the following statement Thursday: “There’s a lot more to the story than they are saying, but my brother is a fighter and his entire family is behind him. And we know what really happened, and soon enough, everyone else will too.”

The police officer was placed on administrative leave with pay pending investigation.