FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot by Foley police on Sept. 11 has been released from the hospital.

Waldauer was shot outside of the city’s public works department after he swung a knife and became combative with officers.

32-year-old John Waldhauer is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, and attempting to elude. He is currently being held without bond.