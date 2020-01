DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Delwin Knight was sentenced to serve 2 years in the city jail.

Knight was due in court Thursday afternoon when the sentence was handed down as well as having his probation revoked.

He was arrested on November 10th after complaints from someone in Lake Forest of the man allegedly making lewd gestures towards her as she drove by.

Knight was arrested back in 2019 after videos apparently showed him in several road rage videos.

