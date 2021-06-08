Suspect in Daphne officer-involved shooting remains in hospital, investigation continues

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – What started as a typical drive home Monday afternoon for Les and Amanda Reaver quickly changed when they heard sirens and looked out their car window to see law enforcement officers with guns drawn near Highway 98 in Daphne.

“You could see the officers in their cars taking their rifles out. We could see the suspect behind the trees fighting the police. The SWAT team was getting out of their trucks and we thought my goodness there’s something pretty serious going on here,” the couple told WKRG News 5 on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say Johnny Simmons fired multiple shots at a Daphne police officer near Gator Alley before that officer fired back, striking Simmons in the abdomen. His injuries kept him in the hospital Monday night, but soon investigators say he’ll be headed to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

“One bad shot from him coming up on that overpass could have been very deadly. While he may have been shooting at the officer, it could have absolutely hit and struck someone else,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The tense standoff kept Highway 98 shutdown for about an hour Monday afternoon. Investigators are meeting with the district attorney’s office Tuesday afternoon to decide what charges will be filed against Simmons. Lt. Reid tells WKRG News 5 they also want to determine whether or not Simmons can legally possess a firearm.

The BCSO believes the suspect was living near the I-10 overpass where the shooting occurred for a couple of days. That information is based on witness reports that have surfaced during the investigation. No officers were injured.