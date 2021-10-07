Suspect in Daphne car break-ins caught with the help of ankle monitor

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around lunchtime Wednesday, something was going on at the Community Action Agency in Daphne.

“We were alarmed by the police in our back area looking under our buses,” said CEO Rosetta Pender.

Earlier they had noticed someone in their parking lot.

“Our maintenance guy was outgoing to lunch and actually saw this young man that he passed, but he didn’t think anything of it because he looked like a normal guy and then the police told us what happened, that they were looking for some weapons.”

There was no way she could have known that “young man” was 18-year-old Terron Moton. Police said Moton was captured in security camera footage from Daphne High School checking for unlocked cars.

After that, police said Moton moved onto Daphne Utilities off Well Road.

“They saw him in the parking lot and then went and checked,” said Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy. “That’s when they noticed some guns missing.”

Moton was quickly identified as a suspect, taken into custody still wearing an ankle monitor from a previous arrest for allegedly breaking into cars in June.

“It’s hard to understand somebody’s reasoning going and doing that knowing you have an ankle monitor on and your location is going to be known pretty quickly. It’s kind of puzzling honestly,” said Vannoy.





In an abandoned bus behind the Community Action Agency building, a police K9 was able to sniff out where the .9 mm and .45 caliber guns were hidden. They have been recovered.

“We were glad it did not escalate into something more traumatizing,” said Pender. Not the kind of action she is used to.

Moton is in the Baldwin County Jail and he may stay there a while. Daphne Police say they will ask that his bond be revoked on the previous charges and that he not be allowed to bond out for these most current charges.