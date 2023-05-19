BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said Quadarius Russell turned himself into investigators Friday in connection to a Wednesday night shooting at Cottage Park Apartments. Police said Russell shot his girlfriend.

Russell is charged with second degree domestic violence assault and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He is being held at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who police said was shot in the chest, “continues to recover from injuries received and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Officers were called to called to North Baldwin Wellness Center for a person with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, May 17. Police said an acquaintance dropped the victim off at the hospital. The victim was then flown to USA Medical Center.