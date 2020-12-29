Suspect identified in Lake Forest break-in video

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police say they have identified the woman trying to break into a Lake Forest home just before Christmas. The burglary attempt was caught on camera. But police are still looking for her.
Daphne Police posted on Facebook “thanks to a tremendous response from the public, Susan Darlene Waters, AKA Darlene Hall, of Peterman, Alabama.” A warrant of arrest charging her for this offense has been issued. Contact the warrants officer if you have information regarding her whereabouts, 251-620-0431.
