Suspect confesses to Fairhope arson fire

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — One look at what’s left of a brick home on Twin Beech Road in Fairhope and you can tell the fire burned hot and fast and started from inside the house.

“The house was being renovated at the time nobody had been living in it,” according to Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. That in itself was suspicious, according to investigators, but before it was even called arson police got a phone call and a visit from Marcus Coleman.

39-year-old Marcus Coleman of Fairhope charged with second degree arson in connection with fire at home on Twin Beech Road.

“The officers met with him he started telling the story at which point they said hold on a minute,” says Nolte. “They got investigations involved and he admitted to them that he had set this house on fire.”

Coleman didn’t give a reason why, “He just went into a house, to him it was even unknown if it was occupied. He set it on fire and walked out,” says Nolte.

Why he allegedly did it may still be a mystery but police believe they know why he confessed. “He’s got a guilty conscience and at least he should do the right thing after the fact,” says Nolte.

Coleman is charged with second degree arson and currently being held in the Baldwin County Jail.