Suspect caught on camera trying to break into cars near Mullet Point

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that was trying to break into cars on CR 1 near Mullet Point Park in Barnwell.
Contact Sheriff’s Communications 251-937-0202 if you recognize him.
