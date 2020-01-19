Suspect caught on camera trying to break into cars near Mullet Point

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that was trying to break into cars on CR 1 near Mullet Point Park in Barnwell.

Contact Sheriff’s Communications 251-937-0202 if you recognize him.

