Suspect arrested in Baldwin County burglary spree

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man suspected in more than a dozen residential burglaries across Baldwin County is now in custody.

Joseph Shane Edward Reed was arrested Monday night after a brief foot chase in Foley. He was spotted at a gas station on Highway 98 and the Beach Express and ran to a nearby mobile home park, where he was arrested.

Investigators believe Reed is the man caught on camera breaking into homes and cars in the Fort Morgan area while people were sleeping.

Reed was also the focus of several recent manhunts in the Magnolia Springs area after crimes were reported there as well.

Police in Gulf Shores believe Reed also committed burglaries in their city.

