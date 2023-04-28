GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of a shooting that injured one outside Gulf Place near the Hangout in March is asking the judge for a lower bond, according to court documents.

Rafiq Bradley, 21, is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on a $1 million bond. Bradley is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Gulf Shores police say shots were fired during a fight between a group of adults and a group of teenagers during Spring Break. Prosecutors allege Bradley fired at least eight shots at the victim, who was trying to run away.

Bradley’s hearing is scheduled for June 15.