Surveillance image shows possible getaway vehicle in Best Buy heist

Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a van that may have been involved in last week’s burglary heist at Best Buy.

Cameras captured video of the suspects inside the store at the Eastern Shore Center during the early morning hours of November 24. Police said the suspects cut a hole in the roof to get inside the store.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said the burglars targeted Apple products like iPhones and iPads.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the van to call them.

