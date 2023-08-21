ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last several days or even weeks, the Gulf has been more like the “Lake of Mexico” but for now, surf’s up!

At 3 to 4 feet, they aren’t the biggest waves.

“I love the waves,” Scott Rideout said. “I love ripping around the waves.”

For surfers who have suffered through flat calm conditions for weeks now, any wave action is cause to break out the boards and head to the water.

“Finally the surf is up. Finally, the wind is up, that’s what I’m looking for,” Rideout said. “I need at least 10-15 mile per hour winds, so this is perfect for me today.”

What’s good for the surfers isn’t necessarily good for beachgoers like Cindy Black who is on vacation from North Alabama.

“I’m not going out there,” Black said.

Red flags are up along Alabama beaches warning of higher surf and the increased danger of rip currents. The purple flags are for the jellyfish like Stinging Nettles. They are common in these waters especially this time of year.

“Beauty from here,” Black said from her beach chair. “Danger if I’m out there.”

Lifeguards are keeping a watch on the ever-changing conditions but the good news in all of this, the system that is stirring up the Gulf is not headed this way.

“So, it’s just a perfect day for this,” Rideout said. “It’s hot, and it’s warm, but it’s nice out there.”

Red flags are expected to be up for the next couple of days and purple flags probably even longer as those pesky jellyfish hang around.