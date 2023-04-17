FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in Foley after he allegedly touched a teenager inappropriately, according to a release from the Foley Police Department.

On Tuesday, April 11, a mother called officers at FPD because she was concerned about an incident that her son told her about. According to the release, the mother said her 17-year-old son came home from work and told her that a supervisor at his job “forcibly touched him in an intimate part of his body without consent.”

Officers obtained surveillance video of the alleged incident from the business.

. Richard Deaundra Long, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, which is a class C felony.

Due to the victim being a minor, the Foley Police Department said they will not be releasing any more information.

Foley Police did not identify the business.