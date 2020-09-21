Superintendent to decide Monday whether to extend post-Sally school closures

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s Superintendent of Schools will decide later today whether they can reopen for classes this week. Power outages across the district have canceled classes for nearly a week. Over the weekend, school district officials posted online and called parents telling them they’d decide by 5 pm today whether schools would reopen Wednesday.

Saturday a message from Superintendent Eddie Tyler said they were extending post-Sally school closures for Monday and Tuesday. All schools were closed last Tuesday ahead of the storm’s arrival. Tyler said they have to have electricity at all schools or they cannot reopen. This decision also affects the virtual school which covers nearly 20% of all kids in the county.

Tyler wrote: “We’ve had several Emergency Management updates over the last few days and while it appears Baldwin County is making progress in restoring power and clearing the roadways, it does not appear all will be restored by Monday.”

LATEST STORIES