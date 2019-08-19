Sunday crash claims life of Baldwin County woman, injures 7-year-old

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has died and a child injured in a crash on I-10 Sunday. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of 64-year-old Janet R. Craft of Foley.

The accident happened around noon Sunday when Craft was driving west on I-10. Troopers say her 2015 Lexus RX350 left the road and hit a tree west of Loxley (46 mile marker).

Troopers say Craft, who was using a seatbelt, was transported to Thomas ER where she was pronounced dead. A seven-year old was transported to another area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.