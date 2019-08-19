Sunday crash claims life of Baldwin County woman, injures 7-year-old

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_313436

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has died and a child injured in a crash on I-10 Sunday. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of 64-year-old Janet R. Craft of Foley.

The accident happened around noon Sunday when Craft was driving west on I-10. Troopers say her 2015 Lexus RX350 left the road and hit a tree west of Loxley (46 mile marker). 

Troopers say Craft, who was using a seatbelt, was transported to Thomas ER where she was pronounced dead.  A seven-year old was transported to another area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories