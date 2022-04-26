BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Summerdale woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking meth Monday, April 25. Esmeralda Vidana was sentenced after she was found with 680 grams of methamphetamine, which had been sourced from a larger 1.5-kilogram batch.

Vidana was interviewed by Law Enforcement agents after Jose Eduardo Bravo Rodriguez was spotted leaving her home Oct. 1, 2019. Rodriguez was a known trafficker who was later stopped and found with an ounce of meth.

Agents then interviewed Vidana, who admitted that she was selling the batch of meth. Vidana plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in September of 2021, according to a news release from the South Alabama United State’s Attorney’s Office.

Vidana will serve 10 years in prison and another five on probation. Vidana will also be tested and treated for drug and/or alcohol abuse, according to the release. Vidana also paid $100 in special assessments.