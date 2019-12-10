Summerdale woman remembers 1985 classroom shooting

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kelly Warren was a student at Wallace College in Selma in 1985 when a man shot two people in a classroom, and hit another one in the head with his pistol.

Whenever mass shootings or school shootings make national headlines, she’s instantly brought back.

“Oh absolutely. It absolutely brings me back. At the time I was a young teenager,” she said. “I don’t think people realize that it can happen to anybody and it can happen anywhere.”

According to court documents, a student’s boyfriend was the gunman. He was ultimately indicted on two counts of capital murder.

“A girl behind her was also shot and another classmate when she got up to run away he kind of pistol-whipped her,” Warren remembered.

