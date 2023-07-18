SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock was terminated in a special Monday night meeting in Summerdale. His firing comes in the wake of criminal allegations against Brock.

Last month, Brock was put on paid administrative leave after he was being investigated for possible criminal mischief.

The town of Summerdale held a special meeting Monday night to allow Brock to voice his side. Brock was accompanied by his family and attorney. Summerdale Mayor David Wilson gave Brock the floor, and Brock’s attorney began talking about Brock’s alleged criminal mischief.

In April, Brock was accused of property fraud that has to do with false deeds. Brock’s attorney brought in copies of two deeds but town officials said needed more than that. James Curenton Jr, the district attorney, voiced his thoughts.

“He should have brung in the two original deeds tonight if there are two originally deeds, and it would have cleared up a whole lot,” Curenton said.

About 30 minutes into the special meeting, Mayor Wilson decided to take a vote to see if they should terminate Brock or they should continue to have Brock on paid administrative leave. One councilwoman, Mary Carolyn McDaniel, voiced her thoughts.

“I want what’s best for the town of Summerdale,” McDaniel said. “I think this has given us some terrible publicity, whoever it is the blame for this, it doesn’t matter who it is, and with that, I’m going to have to vote ‘I.'”

Summerdale’s town council was unanimous in its decision to terminate Chief Brock.

Mayor Wilson said that they are actively looking for a new chief and explained to News 5 what he and the police department are looking for.

“We want to make sure we have the right person, somebody that brings integrity back to the department, someone who brings honesty, someone who brings people who trust him and want to work for him and I believe that will go a long ways,” Wilson said.

Brock declined to comment but also told News 5, that he will comment “one day.”