SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — With several cities like Mobile and Fairhope cancelling their fireworks shows due to fears of spreading COVID-19, some towns are forging ahead. Summerdale Town Clerk Tiffany Lynn contacted us Monday morning saying their event was still happening.
That will be Saturday night at 9 at Pioneer Park in the center of town. Lynn says people are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and please remain with your own carpool group. For a list of 4th of July activities, click here. Here’s a link to the Summerdale show on Facebook.
LATEST STORIES:
- Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
- Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump, asks Interpol to help
- Pet of the Week: Meow! Beautiful white kitty purring for a home
- Summerdale still planning fireworks for the 4th
- Genetically modified mosquitoes could be released in Florida this summer