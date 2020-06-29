Summerdale still planning fireworks for the 4th

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — With several cities like Mobile and Fairhope cancelling their fireworks shows due to fears of spreading COVID-19, some towns are forging ahead. Summerdale Town Clerk Tiffany Lynn contacted us Monday morning saying their event was still happening.

That will be Saturday night at 9 at Pioneer Park in the center of town. Lynn says people are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and please remain with your own carpool group. For a list of 4th of July activities, click here. Here’s a link to the Summerdale show on Facebook.

