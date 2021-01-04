Summerdale RV fire claims one life

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Everybody at this campground is just devastated over this.”

An early morning fire in Summerdale, “He was a really, really great guy.”

In a matter of minutes, the life of 62-year-old Steven Dollhofer was over. “Me and my husband got up to see what was going on and he saw that Steven’s camper was on fire,” says owner of Sandy Toes RV Park Debby Duncan.





Fire crews from Foley, Summerdale and Robertsdale arrived quickly but there was little anyone could do. “The whole back was engulfed in flames,” says Duncan. “It looked horrible.”

Dollhofer was a resident of the RV park when the new owners, Debby Duncan and her husband, arrived. She says they thought of him as a friend. “I made him a Christmas stocking and packed it with all type of goodies and gave it to him and he started crying and he was just like you are the sweetest person in the world and he loved us so much. Just so appreciative,” says Duncan.

The state fire marshal believes a space heater started the fire although the investigation continues.

