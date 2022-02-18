UPDATE: 2/18, 5:06 p.m.): The suspect was identified as Steven Jones, 45.

UPDATE (2/18 4:02): Officials have determined there are no bombs in the vehicle, only accelerant. The road will be reopened in 15 minutes.

UPDATE (2/18 3:46): The State Bomb Unit is on the scene.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that County Road 32 west of County Road 55 in Summerdale is closed due to a vehicle with possible explosives inside.

The vehicle is on the side of the road. According to officials, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist with ALEA is headed to the scene.

The Foley Police Department had been working an arson case when a man took off. He was spotted walking down County Road 32 and had burn injuries to his body. He was taken to the hospital but before he left he told officers that he had a bunch of pipe bombs in his truck.

CORRECTION: The sheriff’s office initially said the suspect was 35-years-old but corrected this to 45-years-old.