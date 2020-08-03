Summerdale prepares for downtown revitalization project

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Town of Summerdale could soon be home to a bustling downtown area thanks to new revitalization efforts underway.

“Summerdale has grown about 75% in just the last decade. We are the 3rd fastest growing small town in Alabama,” said Summerdale Mayor David Wilson.

A barber shop and several other businesses represent the downtown area, but empty buildings and quiet streets mean there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“The goal is to bring more businesses, but also to get our old part of town where our history and everything is at revitalized so that the people can enjoy it,” said Wilson.

The idea came about in February when Summerdale was chosen to participate in a workshop with DesignAlabama. Mayor Wilson attended the event and met leaders from other parts of Alabama. DesignPlace, a program that’s part of the DesignAlabama non-profit group, will work with town leaders to strategize and come up with a plan to help grow Summerdale’s downtown area.

“The citizen involvement in this project is the biggest part of this whole thing,” he added.

Public meetings will be held later this month where residents are urged to voice their opinions and provide feedback on the project.

Both meetings will be held at the Summerdale Alumni Building located at 106 NE 1st Street. The dates and times are listed below:

August 27th – 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

August 29th – 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

LATEST STORIES